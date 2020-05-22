Podcast

Previous Story 5 Vikings named as Top 100 players for 2020 season

Alternate reality: What if the Vikings don’t trade for Sam Bradford?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 22, 2020 1:02 pm
  • Judd and Declan expand on an idea from the Vikings SKOL sub reddit: What if the Vikings do not trade for Sam Bradford in 2016?

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story 5 Vikings named as Top 100 players for 2020 season