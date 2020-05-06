Podcast

Are the Vikings positions themselves to be the next ‘Moneyball’ team?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 6, 2020 2:17 pm
  • Phil Mackey tells Judd Zulgad why Rick Spielman and the Vikings’ staff could be the next ‘Moneyball’ team. Similar to what the Oakland Athletics and Billy Beane did in 2002.

