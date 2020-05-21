Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Podcast
Previous Story
Are you comfortable in stadiums and restaurants? And a Scoop with Doogie!
Next Story
What do the analytics say about Kirk Cousins?
Are the Vikings the next ‘team of the decade?’
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
May 21, 2020 12:24 pm
Mackey & Judd break down Adam Schein’s article on the next dynasty in the NFL. Should the Vikings have made the list of nine teams?
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Olabisi Johnson figures to make most of opportunity with Stefon Diggs gone
Zulgad: Late addition: Could the Vikings have another move left in free agency?
Safety Anthony Harris reportedly signs franchise tender with Vikings
Zulgad: Vikings and their fans should be in Love with Packers’ plan at quarterback
Vikings coach misses his players, making most of virtual offseason
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
Are you comfortable in stadiums and restaurants? And a Scoop with Doogie!
Next Story
What do the analytics say about Kirk Cousins?