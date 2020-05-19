Behind the Loon – The Other Guys

A very special broadcast brought to you by Kyndra de St. Aubin and Callum Williams takes you behind the scenes with the cogs that make Minnesota United run smooth, the sporting department support staff. Over the course of several weeks, Cal and Kyndra sat down with Equipment Managers Ryan Natusch and Sean Bigness (00:00:20), Director of Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation and Head Athletic Trainer Stacey Hardin (00:31:50), Director of Strength and Conditioning Josh McAllister (00:54:40), Video Analyst Sam Lawson (01:20:55) and the longest serving member of the club, Director of Team Operations Angie Blaker (01:52:25). Listen to it all at once, or break up your day with different segments as you get to know the staff that make everything possible behind that scenes at Minnesota United.