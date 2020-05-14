Podcast

BONUS: Alternate reality on Culpepper and Bridgewater

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 14, 2020 1:00 pm
  • Judd & Declan revisit the Vikings quarterback ranking from Purple Daily and Declan asks Judd what Vikings quarterback he would start a franchise over with an alternate reality?
  • Declan has Daunte Culpepper and Judd takes Teddy Bridgewater.

Mackey & Judd Vikings



