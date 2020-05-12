Podcast

BONUS: Another snag for the Wild and Kirill Kaprizov

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 12, 2020 12:48 pm
  • Judd and Declan review the news the of latest snag getting Kirill Kaprizov to the Minnesota Wild.
  • (09:00) Who is at more fault if the MLB doesn’t resume their season: the owners or players?

