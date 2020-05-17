Podcast

Previous Story Reckless Speculation: Was Russell Wilson available for trade two years ago?

BONUS: Final takeaways from episodes 9 & 10 of The Last Dance

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 17, 2020 10:59 pm
  • Judd and Declan host a livestream after the final two episodes of the 10-part documentary series, The Last Dance, on the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty.

Topics:
Mackey & Judd Wolves



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Reckless Speculation: Was Russell Wilson available for trade two years ago?