Podcast

Previous Story 4-Down Territory! – Last Dance Edition Next Story Reusse Unchained: What is the rush?!

BONUS: ‘Mania Rewind: WrestleMania 6 Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 11, 2020 1:50 pm
  • Mackey and Declan review WrestleMania 6.
  • Our favorite moments.
  • Least favorite moments.
  • Was this the best main event at WrestleMania up to this point?
  • And our ranking of 1-10 Stone Cold stunners.

Topics:
Hulk Hogan Mackey & Judd Ultimate Warrior Wrestling podcasts WWE WWF



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story 4-Down Territory! – Last Dance Edition Next Story Reusse Unchained: What is the rush?!