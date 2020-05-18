Podcast

BONUS: WrestleMania VII review!

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 18, 2020 2:07 pm
  • Mackey and Declan recap WrestleMania VII!
  • Our favorite takeaways.
  • The times wrestling made us cry.
  • Undertaker’s debut.
  • The main event of Hulk Hogan vs. Sargent Slaughter.
  • WTF was up with the blindfold match?
  • And our Stone Clod Stunner ranking scale.

