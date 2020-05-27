Podcast

It’s a Write That Down Wednesday and Greg Wyshynski breaks down the NHL’s return to play plan

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 27, 2020 1:18 pm
  • Mackey & Judd open the show with ESPN senior hockey analyst Greg Wyshynski to break down the NHL’s announcement of their return to play plan. How far can the Wild go and did Judd really like something Gary Bettman did?
  • (28:00) Write That Down!
  • (57:00) Wrap with Reusse.

