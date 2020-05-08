Home run Write That Down swings on the Vikings schedule and Action Movie Rewind!

Podcast

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 8, 2020 2:24 pm
  • Mackey & Judd open the show with an impromptu Write That Down session on the Vikings 2020 schedule release.
  • (20:15) The NFL’s contingency plan in the event the season gets delayed or cancelled.
  • (35:30) Action Movie Rewind on Commando.

Topics:
Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



