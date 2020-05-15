Shows
Podcast
Is Danielle Hunter the most underrated player in the NFL?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
May 15, 2020 12:25 pm
On our Reddit SKOL question of the day, producer Declan asks Mackey & Judd if Danielle Hunter is the most underrated player in the NFL?
Is there any other pass rusher you would take over him?
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Vikings coach misses his players, making most of virtual offseason
Zulgad: You can’t be serious: Is MLB really going to make return about dollars and cents?
Will the Vikings take a look at veteran guard Larry Warford?
Immediate impressions: A few quick thoughts regarding the Vikings’ schedule
Zulgad: Are the Vikings a playoff team? A game-by-game look at the 2020 season
Podcast
