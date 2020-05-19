Podcast

Previous Story Unchained with Reusse: If you can’t play baseball don’t play Next Story Do the Vikings have the best QB situation in the NFC North?

‘It pisses me off’ Mackey on the Wolves missing their window with Kevin Garnett

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 19, 2020 12:39 pm
  • Mackey & Judd tie in the Last Dance and Michael Jordan to Kevin Garnett’s time in Minnesota and Mackey sounds off.
  • (20:00) Judd, Mackey and Declan each do an alternate reality of ways to keep Kevin Garnett in Minnesota.
  • (43:00) Wrap with Reusse!

Topics:
Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Unchained with Reusse: If you can’t play baseball don’t play Next Story Do the Vikings have the best QB situation in the NFC North?