Judd’s hot take on ‘The Last Dance’ and random season recall!

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 18, 2020 12:26 pm
  • Mackey & Judd kick off the show with a Zulgad hot take on The Last Dance.
  • (22:00) Do you buy Michael Jordan’s food poisoning story?
  • (48:15) Quarantine discoveries from over the weekend.
  • (57:00) Random season recall on the 2007 Twins.

Topics:
Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wolves



