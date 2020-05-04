Podcast

Mackey and Judd discuss SKOR North’s changes: What happened and what’s next?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 4, 2020 12:26 pm
  • Phil Mackey, Judd Zulgad and Declan Goff go over the events of what happened to SKOR North on May 1st and what the future holds for the brand.
  • (29:00) The boys also review the latest episodes of the Last Dance.

Topics:
Podcast

