It’s Mackey’s birthday! So Mackey & Judd open the show with Mackey feeling older but then they transition to the Cliche Mount Rushmore of talker of the week; (6:00) Who are the four people who are most to blame for Kevin Garnett’s departure from Minnesota; (12:00) Who are the four Minnesota coaches who got screwed; (30:08) Write That Down!; (47:20) Wrap with Reusse.