Podcast

Previous Story BONUS: You only get one back: NHL or MLB? Next Story The Vikings’ best offseason move has been …

That was then, but these former Vikings would be better now

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 28, 2020 12:43 pm
  • Mackey & Judd run through a pecking order of past Vikings they would like to see play with the rules and systems used in today’s NFL.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story BONUS: You only get one back: NHL or MLB? Next Story The Vikings’ best offseason move has been …