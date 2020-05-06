Podcast

Previous Story Write That Down and Fire, Extend, Year-To-Year Next Story Are the Vikings positions themselves to be the next ‘Moneyball’ team?

Predicting the order of the Vikings 2020 schedule

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 6, 2020 2:14 pm
  • Mackey, Judd and Declan do a complete mock of the 2020 Vikings schedule on the eve of the NFL releasing its full schedule for all 32 teams.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Write That Down and Fire, Extend, Year-To-Year Next Story Are the Vikings positions themselves to be the next ‘Moneyball’ team?