Mackey & Judd open the show with Trevor Plouffe’s scoop on MLB resuming its season on July 1; (12:00) Have you lost any excitement to watch baseball? And Judd pours cold water on the thought of the Twins winning the World Series in 2020; (27:00) How do you feel about the NFL schedule being released this week?; (38:10) Ramie calls in to say his goodbye to the boys and listeners.