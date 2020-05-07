Podcast

Reacting to the Vikings 2020 schedule release!

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 7, 2020 7:26 pm
  • Mackey, Judd and Declan do a live reaction to the Vikings 2020 NFL schedule being released and give an early prediction at the team’s record in 2020.
  • (23:00) And what stands out most about the schedule?

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



