Podcast

Previous Story Is Danielle Hunter the most underrated player in the NFL?

Reckless Speculation: Was Russell Wilson available for trade two years ago?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 15, 2020 12:26 pm
  • Mackey & Judd break down the Pro Football Talk report that the Seahawks explored trading Russell Wilson in 2018.
  • Why would Seattle consider trading Wilson?
  • What would it cost to acquire Wilson?

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Is Danielle Hunter the most underrated player in the NFL?