Report: Cardinals among teams showing “strong interest” in Everson Griffen

Longtime Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen said goodbye to the Vikings on Instagram in late March. But two months later, Griffen remains unsigned sitting on the free agent market.

That might soon change.

Griffen has drawn “strong interest” from other teams, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. It’s believed the Arizona Cardinals are in the mix to sign the 32-year-old with 74.5 career sacks. Griffen, drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round in 2010, had eight sacks in 15 games last season after being limited to 11 games in 2018 because of off-the-field issues.

Griffen had the right to void the final three years of the restructured contract he signed with the Vikings before the 2019 season. There has been some thought that if Griffen continued to sit on the open market that he might return to the Vikings on a one-year deal in 2020, but it appears that won’t happen.