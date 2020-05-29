Podcast

Previous Story The Vikings’ best offseason move has been … Next Story Which Vikings player can win NFL MVP?

Ryan Saunders on Minneapolis riots and Action Movie Rewind: Rambo 3

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 29, 2020 1:06 pm
  • Mackey & Judd open the show with another night of protests and riots in Minneapolis. Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders joins the show to give his thoughts on the situation.
  • (29:45) Action Movie Rewind on Rambo III.
  • (01:03:00) Wrap with Reusse.

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story The Vikings’ best offseason move has been … Next Story Which Vikings player can win NFL MVP?