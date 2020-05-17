Safety Anthony Harris reportedly signs franchise tender with Vikings

After the Vikings put the franchise tag on Anthony Harris in March, there was speculation he either might be traded or signed to a long-term extension in the coming weeks. Neither has happened and on Sunday the safety reportedly signed his tender for the 2020 season.

Harris posted the following Sunday on Twitter.

Ready for another journey…Just so it’s no question what my expectations are and what type of energy I’m bringing for 2020… 💍🖐🏽 Let’s Go!!! pic.twitter.com/ZasJ0yAyes — Ant Harris (@HOOSDatDude) May 17, 2020

Harris, who will turn 29 on June 4, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Vikings in 2015 and moved into a starting role in 2018. He started nine of the 15 games in which he played that season and had three interceptions and broke up six passes. Last season, Harris made 14 starts and tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions. He also broke up 11 passes.

The Vikings still have time to work out a long-term extension with Harris that would begin with the 2020 season. The deadline for that to happen is July 15. Otherwise, Harris will be guaranteed a salary of $11.44 million for this coming season.

The Vikings’ other safety, Harrison Smith, is due a base salary of $8.35 million with a salary-cap hit of $10.75 million. That means the Vikings will be committed to paying their starting safeties a combined base salary of $19.8 million in 2020 with a cap hit of $22.19 million.