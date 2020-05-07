Schedule leaks: Vikings reportedly will open vs. Packers, play Saints on Christmas Day

The Vikings’ schedule won’t be released until 6:30 tonight — the team will reveal it a half-hour before the NFL Network begins its three-hour schedule-related show — but there have been plenty of leaks.

Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports the Vikings will open the season against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. That means there’s a chance the Vikings will play the Packers with no fans in the stands.

Evening Judd: Is the NFL about to pull a fast one on the Vikings? pic.twitter.com/2IRZKgoIiD — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) May 7, 2020

The Vikings also reportedly will play the Saints on Christmas Day in New Orleans. That would be a Friday game. The Vikings last played on Christmas Day in 2005 at Baltimore. They played a Christmas Eve game in 2016 at Green Bay. The Vikings beat the Saints in the opening round of the playoffs this past season.

Two other reported leaks have the Vikings playing the Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 10 (Nov. 16) and the Vikings closing the season in Week 17 (Jan. 3) against the Lions. The Vikings have finished the season at home against Chicago for the past four years.