Podcast

Previous Story What does an 80-game season mean for the Twins? Next Story Best remaining defensive free agent fits for the Vikings

Should the Vikings pursue free agent guard Larry Warford?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 12, 2020 12:38 pm
  • Mackey & Judd take a look at the best remaining offensive free agents and if the Vikings are a fit for offensive linemen Larry Warford or Jason Peters?

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story What does an 80-game season mean for the Twins? Next Story Best remaining defensive free agent fits for the Vikings