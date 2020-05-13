Podcast

The case for and against a Dalvin Cook’s contract extension

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 13, 2020 1:04 pm
  • Mackey & Judd run through the latest news and topic of a Dalvin Cook contract extension. Is he worth an extension?
  • And does COVID-19 play a factor in the timing and the amount in Cook’s extension

