Mackey & Judd open the show with the NFL reporting they’re kicking around the idea of a 4th-and-15 instead of the traditional onside kick, which is the exact idea Mackey had five years ago!; (14:00) Debuting our new segment: We Call You with Chancey in Fargo; (33:00) Action Movie Rewind of Speed; (01:18:00) Wrap with Reusse.