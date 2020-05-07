Podcast

Previous Story University of Minnesota regent Michael Hsu Next Story Where does Kirk Cousins rank in quarterback tiers?

The Mount Rushmore of Vikings mistakes

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 7, 2020 12:13 pm
  • Mackey & Judd open the show with the their best guesses at how the NFL schedule shakes out.
  • (10:00) Mount Rushmore of Vikings mistakes.
  • (28:25) Doogie joins for a Scoop!

Topics:
Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story University of Minnesota regent Michael Hsu Next Story Where does Kirk Cousins rank in quarterback tiers?