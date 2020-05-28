Podcast

The Vikings’ best offseason move has been …

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 28, 2020 12:50 pm
  • Mackey & Judd review Bleacher Reports article on the smartest offseason moves for each NFL team and debate if trading Stefon Diggs was the best move for the Vikings.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



