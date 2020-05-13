Podcast

Previous Story The case for and against a Dalvin Cook’s contract extension

The worst first-round picks in Minnesota Wild history

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 13, 2020 1:14 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd & Declan run through the worst first-round picks in the Wild’s franchise history with an important stipulation.
  • The missed pick has to be within five selections of Minnesota’s original draft pick.

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story The case for and against a Dalvin Cook’s contract extension