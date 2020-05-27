Podcast

Previous Story Vikings backup QB Sean Mannion gets no respect Next Story The Scoop: Bruce Boudreau, Kyle Gibson, Torii Hunter, and Jon Leuer (ep. 298)

Trap games on the Vikings’ 2020 schedule

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 27, 2020 1:47 pm
  • Mackey & Judd take a look at the Vikings’ schedule and identify potential trap games. Mackey finds more than Judd.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Vikings backup QB Sean Mannion gets no respect Next Story The Scoop: Bruce Boudreau, Kyle Gibson, Torii Hunter, and Jon Leuer (ep. 298)