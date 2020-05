Patrick Reusse finds fault with the NHL and NBA’s return to play plans and wonders about the economic impact that COVID-19 will have on sports for years to come. Reusse also talks about what new sport he has discovered, provides an update on town team baseball and has his latest Reusse Recommendation when it comes to what he’s watching. The show wraps up with memories of the good old days when bookies were a fixture in bars and sports gambling was much simpler.