Podcast

Previous Story What does an early NHL Draft mean for the Wild? Next Story The Mount Rushmore of Vikings mistakes

University of Minnesota regent Michael Hsu

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 7, 2020 8:48 am
  • Doogie chats with University of Minnesota regent Michael Hsu on the state of college athletics in regards to COVID-19, including the possibility of no college football.

Topics:
Gophers The Scoop w/ Doogie



Latest The Scoop w/ Doogie Stories

Podcast

Previous Story What does an early NHL Draft mean for the Wild? Next Story The Mount Rushmore of Vikings mistakes