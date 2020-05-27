Podcast

Vikings backup QB Sean Mannion gets no respect

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 27, 2020 1:42 pm
  • Mackey & Judd discuss where the Vikings’ Sean Mannion is ranked by CBS Sports’ website among backup quarterback options in the NFL. How much trouble are the Vikings in if Kirk Cousins gets hurt?

