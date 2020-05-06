Podcast

What does an early NHL Draft mean for the Wild?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 6, 2020 2:20 pm
  • Judd and Declan have actual hockey news to talk about! First, the boys discuss the idea of the NHL holding the draft before the 2019-20 season finishes.
  • (20:00) Also, when will Kirill Kaprizov sign with the Wild?

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



