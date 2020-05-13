Podcast

What games will you tell the next generation about? And Write That Down

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 13, 2020 12:59 pm
  • Mackey & Judd open the show with a phone call Mackey had with his dad and wants to know what Minnesota sports games will you tell your grandchildren about?
  • (27:10) Write That Down!
  • (42:30) Wrap with Reusse!

Topics:
Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



