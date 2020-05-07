Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Podcast
Previous Story
The Mount Rushmore of Vikings mistakes
Where does Kirk Cousins rank in quarterback tiers?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
May 7, 2020 12:17 pm
Mackey, Judd and Declan rank all starting quarterbacks into tiers and try to figure out where Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins falls among the league’s best.
Topics:
Kirk Cousins
MInnesota Vikings
NFL quarterbacks
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Schedule leaks: Vikings reportedly will play at Saints on Christmas Day
Purple Happy Hour: Join Mackey & Judd as they react to Vikings’ schedule release
Which Vikings draft pick will become the next ‘big nickel?’
Most Rewatchable Wolves Moments: Kevin Garnett’s Return to Minnesota
What remains on the Vikings’ offseason checklist?
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
The Mount Rushmore of Vikings mistakes