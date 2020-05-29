Podcast

Which Vikings player can win NFL MVP?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 29, 2020 1:09 pm
  • Mackey & Judd take a Vikings reddit question on people putting money on Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen winning NFL MVP, which begs the question, can Kirk Cousins win NFL MVP?

