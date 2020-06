Judd and Declan go over key questions the Wild need to figure out off the ice; (2:30) If the Salary cap stays flat or goes down, what does that mean for Alex Galchenyuk?; (09:00) If you can only afford Galchenyuk or Mikko Koivu, who do you take?; (14:30) What happens with Jonas Brodin; (21:00) Judd walks back his take that Zach Parise will be traded from last week’s episode; (24:20) And does this change how the Wild should approach the Expansion Draft with Seattle entering the league.