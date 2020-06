Judd asks Declan to answer six key questions about the future of the Wild. 1. Is Dean Evason “the guy?” 2. Was Matt Dumba’s poor 2019-20 season a fluke or reality? 3. Can Devan Dubnyk be your No. 1 goalie in 2020-21? 4. Is Kevin Fiala a superstar breaking out or was he just on a tear? 5. Does Mikko Koivu get a decent send off? 6. Does Zach Parise up his trade value?