Action Movie Rewind: Road House

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 19, 2020 12:19 pm
  • Mackey & Judd open the show discussing the Twins’ decision to remove the statue of former owner Calvin Griffith outside Target Field.
  • (22:03) Action Movie Rewind: Road House.
  • (01:04:30) Wrap with Reusse.

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



Podcast

