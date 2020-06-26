Podcast

Alternate Reality: What if the Vikings lost to the Saints over Wild Card Weekend

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 26, 2020 12:36 pm
  • In the latest alternate reality, Mackey & Judd go down the path of what if the Vikings lost to the New Orleans Saints in the 2019 Wild Card Weekend, while also losing Mike Zimmer to the Dallas Cowboys.

SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



