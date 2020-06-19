Shows
Are the Vikings the best sports franchise to never win a championship?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
June 19, 2020 12:34 pm
Mackey & Judd try to figure out if the Vikings are the best franchise of the four major sports leagues in North America to not win a championship.
Vikings
