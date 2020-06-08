Podcast

Previous Story Reusse Unchained: Sportswriting as we know it is over

BONUS: Immediate reaction to Dalvin Cook’s holdout

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 8, 2020 8:19 pm
  • Judd and Declan host an impromptu episode of Purple Daily on the heels of Adam Schefter’s report that Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will not report to training camp until he receives a new contract.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Reusse Unchained: Sportswriting as we know it is over