Part IV: Would you rather have Kirk Cousins or … ?
BONUS: Which Twins prospect is the most expendable?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
June 11, 2020 12:48 pm
With the Twins taking another big bat in the first round of the 2020 draft, Judd and Declan try to figure out which Twins prospect is the most expendable in a trade. Plus, why that trade needs to be made in 2021.
Topics:
Mackey & Judd
Twins
Zulgad: Derek Falvey making his pitch to improve Twins by adding sluggers in draft
Zulgad: New CBA means Dalvin Cook holding out hope he will get new contract
Exploring the Vikings’ options when it comes to Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook reportedly won’t show up for Vikings’ camp without contract extension
Adrian Peterson says he will be among players taking a knee during national anthem
Part IV: Would you rather have Kirk Cousins or … ?