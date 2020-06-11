Podcast

BONUS: Which Twins prospect is the most expendable?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 11, 2020 12:48 pm
  • With the Twins taking another big bat in the first round of the 2020 draft, Judd and Declan try to figure out which Twins prospect is the most expendable in a trade. Plus, why that trade needs to be made in 2021.

Topics:
Mackey & Judd Twins



