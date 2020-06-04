Shows
Sportswire
Previous Story
The complicated interpretation of the U.S. flag and a Scoop with Doogie
Next Story
Part III: Would you rather have Kirk Cousins or …
BONUS: Is a 50-game MLB season the answer or the easy way out?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
June 4, 2020 12:29 pm
On the Mackey & Judd After Show, Judd and Declan review the latest proposal by MLB owners to play a 50-game season and why Declan is all on board with the plan. Judd has other ideas.
Topics:
Mackey & Judd
Twins
Latest Mackey & Judd Stories
Drastic reduction in NFL salary cap for 2021, could be bad news for Dalvin Cook
Three bold Vikings predictions, including Irv Smith ready to join NFL’s elite
Eric Kendricks to NFL: “Your statement said nothing. … Vague answers do nothing”
Zulgad: Kirill Kaprizov’s arrival should be bigger concern for Wild than completing season
Lucky 13? Vikings get some good and bad news in FPI season projections
Previous Story
The complicated interpretation of the U.S. flag and a Scoop with Doogie
Next Story
Part III: Would you rather have Kirk Cousins or …