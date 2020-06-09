Podcast

Previous Story Did the Twins make the right move by taking Joe Mauer over Mark Prior? Next Story Is the golden age of sports over?

BONUS: WrestleMania VIII Rewind!

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 9, 2020 12:59 pm
  • Mackey and Declan breakdown WrestleMania VIII!
  • Our favorite parts and storylines.
  • Which match stole the show?
  • And notes and facts we didn’t know about the card.

Topics:
Mackey & Judd



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Did the Twins make the right move by taking Joe Mauer over Mark Prior? Next Story Is the golden age of sports over?