It’s a cliche Mount Rushmore Thursday, so Mackey & Judd rank which Twins players are most likely to break quarantine rules; which players the Twins can’t afford to lose to COVID this year; List of places you likely won’t step foot into in 2020; (29:30) Twins reporter Dan Hayes from the Athletic joins the show; (41:55) And alternate reality on the 2008 Twins winning Game 163 instead of the 2009 squad.