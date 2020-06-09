Podcast

Dalvin Cook or the Vikings: Which side has more leverage?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 9, 2020 12:49 pm
  • Courtney Cronin from ESPN joins Mackey & Judd to discuss what’s next for the Vikings and Dalvin Cook and why the running back doesn’t have much leverage.

